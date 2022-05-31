Magnet
Bega Valley's town crier joins those across the Commonwealth in a Platinum Proclamation

Denise Dion
By Denise Dion
Updated May 31 2022 - 1:20am, first published 1:00am
Oyez, Oyez, Oyez: Bega Valley Shire town crier Alan Moyse will be making a special proclamation on Thursday, June 2. Photo: Rachel Mounsey

Stand by for the sonerous tones of our town crier Alan Moyse, as he delivers a special proclamation on Thursday, June 2.

