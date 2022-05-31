Bega Valley's town crier joins those across the Commonwealth in a Platinum Proclamation

Stand by for the sonerous tones of our town crier Alan Moyse, as he delivers a special proclamation on Thursday, June 2.
As part of Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee celebrations, town criers across the UK and the Commonwealth will all be exercising their vocal chords at 2pm (local time wherever they may be) in celebration of the Queen's reign of 70 years.
"We will deliver a congratulatory message to Queen Elizabeth," Mr Moyse said.
"This cry will be part of greater celebrations to commemorate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee, which will include pipe bands and (in some locations) fiery beacons," he said.
Mr Moyse said he had been given approval by Bega Valley Shire Council to deliver the cry which will take place at 2pm on Eden's Imlay Street, near the Hotel Australasia.
Mr Moyse said he would need to consider wind conditions and how his voice would carry to ensure the proclamation was at its best.
There will also be a piper present to add to the ceremony.
He believes he may be one of approximately 40 town criers in Australia who could take part in the proclamation on June 2.
The longest-reigning British monarch until the current Queen surpassed her in 2015, Queen Victoria celebrated Golden and Diamond Jubilees marking 50 and 60 years of her reign.
There will be a four day bank holiday weekend of ceremony and celebration across the the UK from June 2 celebrating the Queen's 70 years of service.
Oyez Oyez Oyez Today in our nation - and throughout the Commonwealth - we are celebrating our glorious Queen's Platinum Jubilee.
Elizabeth - the second of that name - our most beloved Sovereign and Head of the Commonwealth for seventy years.
How apt that this should be the Platinum anniversary of her accession - Platinum - that most noble of metals, more precious even than gold.
And so it is in honour of this unique occasion that beacons will be lit this evening throughout the United Kingdom, the Channel Islands, the Isle of Man and the UK Overseas Territories - and in all the Capital Cities of the Commonwealth.
Let it be known, in proclaiming this tribute to Her Majesty the Queen on her Platinum Jubilee, that we are one nation and one Commonwealth.
God Save The Queen
Regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW. Contact me on 0418 213 780 or at denise.dion@austcommunitymedia.com.au
