'Dalkeith' of Eden, a Federation residence rich with history

Dalkeith, the residence located on the corner of Bass and Calle Calle Streets in Eden, is an interesting and highly unusual example of local architecture.
A single storey Federation arts and crafts style building constructed of brick with a terracotta tiled multi-gabled roof, it appears that the house was constructed for Mr WJ Moorhead around 1905.
A resident of Wanatta, it was reported in 1900 that he intended to "...take up his residence in Eden at an early date."
Later the same year, it was noted that "Building appears to be still the order of the day in our township...It is understood that Mr WJ Moorhead contemplates the erection at an early date of a new residence on his suburban property at Lake Curalo..."
Known as Palestine Estate, the property was sold to Mr. John Williams of Glenbog, Southern Monaro in 1902.
WJ Moorhead was an important local resident. He served on the Imlay Shire Council, including as shire president in addition to his role as president of the local progress association.
In 1902 it was reported that he performed the ceremonial printing of the first copy of the newly established Eden Propeller newspaper.
He died tragically in 1915 after heading out to drive from Eden to Bega in his buggy and was later found dead on the roadside near the foot of Jigamy Hill with a fractured skull and broken neck. It was surmised that his horse bolted and kicked him.
Members of the Moorhead family were active property developers and owners in the Eden township.
In addition to having commercial properties in and around Imlay Street, they had a number of brick houses constructed in the Bass Street area from 1901, a fact that complicates research and identification of specific properties.
It would appear, however, that 'Dalkeith' was the Moorhead house referred to by local media in 1905.
The Southern Star reported in July 1905 that "Mr WJ Moorhead is erecting a brick cottage in Bass Street."
The same month, the Bega Standard reported that "Mr J Hines is building a six roomed brick house in Bass Street for Mr WJ Moorhead. There seems to be a fair demand for houses here at present."
In November it was noted that "Mr Moorhead's brick villa in Bass Street is about finished, and is to be occupied by Mr J Hines."
Timber used in the construction of the building still features Hines' name.
An important identity in the local building industry, John Hines, who hailed from Moss Vale, was also responsible for, among other things, the Eden lock-up and lock-up keeper's residence (1901), the Bank of NSW (1904), Robinovitz's Store (1904), Thompson's Point baths (1904) and the Hotel Australasia (1904-1905), as well as the police sergeant's residence in Pambula (1901).
Bourn Russell Davidson was living in the house by 1912, when his wife gave birth to a stillborn son. By 1928, the property was being referred to as 'Dalkeith'.
In 1936, the Eden Magnet reported that "Miss M Moorhead has sold her nicely situated property 'Dalkeith' to Mr R Edwards."
Richard ('Dick') Edwards was a local bus proprietor. Dalkeith remains in the ownership of his direct descendants right through to the present day.
Please note that this is a private residence, not open to the public or to be visited without the express permission of the owners.
