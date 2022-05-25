Magnet
Community environment grants open

Updated May 25 2022 - 1:48am, first published 1:31am
SWAMP's stormwater socks capture rubbish from Merimbula drains.

Community groups and not-for-profit organisations have until June 16 to apply for Bega Valley Shire Council's latest round of community environment grants.

