Community environment grants open

Community groups and not-for-profit organisations have until June 16 to apply for Bega Valley Shire Council's latest round of community environment grants.
Council's environmental management officer, Michael Fiedler said up to $6000 is available for community projects that enhance, protect and restore the natural environmental assets of the shire.
Advertisement
"We are fortunate to have active and dedicated environmental champions who play an increasingly significant role in environmental protection, enhancement and education," Mr Fiedler said.
"Organisations with an idea to protect, restore or enhance our wetlands, coastal foreshores, riverbanks, and wildlife corridors, or engage in innovative environmental education projects should apply."
A previous grant awarded to SWAMP (Sustainable Water Actions for Merimbula and Pambula) is being used to install stormwater socks on drains in Merimbula, resulting in the successful capture of rubbish and other pollutants.
Dignams Creek Community Group are using their grant to purchase, build, install and monitor artificial hollows for black cockatoos after many natural hollows were burned in the Black Summer bushfires.
The grant awarded to Sapphire Coast Wilderness Oysters is being used to educate and support the local oyster industry to adopt better environmental practices and reduce industry-related microplastic waste entering our waterways.
Pambula Landcare are using its grant to further reduce noxious weeds in and adjacent to significant environmental assets within Pambula Beach and Jiguma Reserve.
Mr Fiedler said organisations wanting to make a positive impact on the community and local environment should apply.
"This is a great opportunity for local people with ideas big or small to kickstart environmental awareness and real-world solutions. Talk to us today and get the ball rolling."
To be eligible for a grant, your group must be non-profit, based in the Bega Valley Shire, have an ABN and be incorporated or be auspiced by an organisation that has an ABN and incorporation status.
Details of the community environment grants, including guidelines, are available on council's website.
It is recommended you discuss your project with council prior to applying. Contact Jayde Rankin on (02) 6499 2330 or email grantsadmin@begavalley.nsw.gov.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.