Magnet

Eden's top scorer forgets to sign his card

Updated May 25 2022 - 1:06am, first published 1:00am
ON PAR: Rod Boyd and Paul Hutchinson both had a net 71 in their weekend round at Eden Golf Club.

The weather has been kind for golfers but Eden members are still on a wet course.

Local News

