Magnet
Home/News/Local News

Valuable role of Eden Community Access Centre volunteers celebrated as part of National Volunteer Week

Leah Szanto
By Leah Szanto
Updated May 18 2022 - 6:55am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CRUCIAL ROLE: Vivien Hughes, Hellen Walder and Jenny Austin are part of a team of locals who dedicate their time to the access centre. Photo supplied.

It's National Volunteer Week (NVW), and the value of the time so many volunteers generously dedicate to the local community cannot be underestimated.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Leah Szanto

Leah Szanto

Journalist

Leah Szanto is a regional journalist covering the Far South Coast of New South Wales. If you would like to share your story, get in touch: 0428 194 573 or leah.szanto@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Eden news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.