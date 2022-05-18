Valuable role of Eden Community Access Centre volunteers celebrated as part of National Volunteer Week

It's National Volunteer Week (NVW), and the value of the time so many volunteers generously dedicate to the local community cannot be underestimated.
Eden Community Access Centre (ECAC) manager Carina Severs said about 10 volunteers currently assist at ECAC and their contribution was crucial to daily operations.
Advertisement
The theme for NVM this year is 'Better Together', highlighting the fact that volunteering brings people together, builds communities and creates a better society for everyone.
"Our volunteers are wonderful and keep the wheels of the access centre turning, providing a very caring environment for anyone who needs help with anything," Carina said.
"We had an email this week from a lady who had been in, just to let us know how grateful she was for the help she received. That is just such a reflection of what our volunteers do here," Carina said.
"We've been brought in a box of chocolates, a cake and a plant, that's just this week! People want to let them know how valuable they are, it's fantastic."
ECAC has at least two volunteers supporting their operations each day, for a full seven hours, providing a minimum of 350 hours per week.
"That's not counting our board of management, who each would put in at least two hours per week as well," Carina said.
National Volunteer Week is Australia's largest annual celebration of volunteering and will continue until Sunday, May 22.
Read also:
Leah Szanto is a regional journalist covering the Far South Coast of New South Wales. If you would like to share your story, get in touch: 0428 194 573 or leah.szanto@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Leah Szanto is a regional journalist covering the Far South Coast of New South Wales. If you would like to share your story, get in touch: 0428 194 573 or leah.szanto@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.