Magnet
Home/News/Local News

THIS IS EDEN... with Viv Chelin of Eden Marine High School

Leah Szanto
By Leah Szanto
Updated June 15 2022 - 6:20am, first published 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
THIS IS EDEN... with Viv Chelin of Eden Marine High School

How long have you lived/worked in Eden?

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Leah Szanto

Leah Szanto

Journalist

Regional journalist covering the Far South Coast of NSW.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Eden news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.