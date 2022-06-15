THIS IS EDEN... with Viv Chelin of Eden Marine High School

How long have you lived/worked in Eden?
I have lived and worked in Eden since August 2019.
What do you like most about your job?
The best part of my job is supporting young people, and seeing them learn and grow into confident young adults ready to move on to the post-school pathway of their choice.
What do you like least about your job?
It is a privilege to lead a school, and whilst being a principal can be both challenging and complex at times, every day is different and I am very fortunate to work with a highly skilled staff.
The bushfires and the pandemic have brought additional challenges, but the positive way students have continued to focus on their learning has been commendable and I am very proud of the way the Eden Marine High School community has worked together.
What's your favourite place in Eden and/or the Bega Valley?
There are so many beautiful beaches - my favourites are Bungo Beach, Pinnacles Beach and Quarantine Bay.
If you won $1million what would you do first?
I would share it with my family and a charity that supports young people.
What is one thing you cannot live without?
Positive everyday experiences - music, having a laugh, reading, time with family and friends, exploring new places.
What are three words that describe Eden best?
Beautiful, friendly community.
What do you think Eden needs the most as a community?
Eden needs increased internet connectivity and mobile phone coverage to support teaching, learning and communication.
Regional journalist covering the Far South Coast of NSW.
