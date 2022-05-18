Bass Street roadworks to impact traffic conditions

Bega Valley Shire Council has advised road resurfacing works will commence on a section of Bass Street, Eden on Monday, May 23.
Local contractors will remove some of the existing pavement and lay a new asphalt surface, which will require changed traffic arrangements. The works are scheduled for completion by Friday, May 27, weather permitting.
Work will start around 7am and will take approximately eight hours each day to complete, over a period of five days.
During the works the speed limit of the site will be reduced to 40km per hour.
Access to sections of the road will be restricted at different points in time and will be under traffic control, with detours in place where required and temporary lane closures will be in place.
Traffic control will be on-site to help motorists to access their homes or businesses. Where possible, please advise the traffic control or crew member of your desired destination and assistance will be provided.
On-street parking will not be available during working hours and commuters should expect minor delays for the duration of the works.
For further information please contact council's civil contractors supervisor, Craig Corby on 6499 2222.
