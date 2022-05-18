Magnet
Home/News/Local News

Bass Street roadworks to impact traffic conditions

Updated May 18 2022 - 12:52am, first published 12:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Bega Valley Shire Council has advised road resurfacing works will commence on a section of Bass Street, Eden on Monday, May 23.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Eden news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.