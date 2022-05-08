Magnet
Home/News/Local News

'More aggressive' approach to emission reduction targets needed as election looms, major parties on renewable energy

Leah Szanto
By Leah Szanto
Updated May 9 2022 - 3:54am, first published May 8 2022 - 11:43pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Many members of the Far South Coast community have the shared goal of being 100 per cent renewable by 2030, and with the election on May 21 looming, you may be wondering how concretely renewables are being approached by the parties.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Leah Szanto

Leah Szanto

Journalist

Leah Szanto is a regional journalist covering the Far South Coast of New South Wales. If you would like to share your story, get in touch: 0428 194 573 or leah.szanto@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Eden news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.