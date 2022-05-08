'More aggressive' approach to emission reduction targets needed as election looms, major parties on renewable energy

Many members of the Far South Coast community have the shared goal of being 100 per cent renewable by 2030, and with the election on May 21 looming, you may be wondering how concretely renewables are being approached by the parties.
Clean Energy For Eternity (CEFE) president Matthew Nott said it was in our region's best interests to employ "more aggressive emission reduction targets".
Advertisement
"We have a huge economic opportunity, having the best solar resource on the planet," Dr Nott said.
"The faster we move to solar and away from fossil fuels, the cheaper energy will become."
Dr Nott said the Greens were the most ambitious in targets, aiming for 75 per cent emission reduction by 2030, followed by the 43 per cent Labor target. He said the Liberal Party was the least ambitious and "well short of what science tells us we should be doing".
The CEFE president said Australia was in a strong position to start exporting renewable energy around the world through green hydrogen.
"It has become increasingly clear emissions needed to be reduced quickly and we can do this in a phased and strategic way to keep energy reliable, but allow us to transition quickly," Mr Nott said.
"The current government doesn't seem interested in doing that.
"We need to be backing parties that support solar and move away from parties that are slow to act on climate change."
Liberal candidate for Eden-Monaro Jerry Nockles said the Morrison government was "committed to empowering regional communities to invest in energy projects, and ensure continued access to affordable and reliable power".
"The government is funding dozens of energy projects on the South Coast to help communities investigate microgrid energy solutions, to support community organisations install solar panels, and help local small businesses, dairies and hotels make investments in energy savings projects," Dr Nockles said.
Member for Eden-Monaro Kristy McBain announced last week that an Albanese Labor government would invest $1million in community renewable energy projects on the Far South Coast.
Ms McBain said the funding would go to local clean energy projects which would "create local jobs, deliver cheaper energy to local communities, and reduce emissions".
"On the South Coast, community-based organisations like Clean Energy for Eternity, Repower Shoalhaven and the Southcoast Health and Sustainability Alliance are leading the way in the transition to renewables," Ms McBain said.
"Creating jobs, cutting power bills and reducing emissions by boosting renewable energy are at the centre of Labor's Powering Australia plan which will bring cheap renewable energy to homes and businesses across Eden-Monaro."
Advertisement
Dr Nott said the funding announced by Labor would be a great start.
"One million for a renewable energy hub in South Eastern NSW would create a lot of jobs and start a shift in momentum that will then accelerate - it would be a very exciting start for our region," he said.
"There are so many exciting opportunities in the region. We have terrific solar resource and wind resource and are well-placed to show leadership on climate change."
Ms McBain said there was a huge opportunity in investment in renewable energy and "strong action on climate change and proper investment in renewables" was needed.
"An Albanese Labor government will put the climate wars behind us and bring the country together to become a renewable energy superpower. Eden-Monaro communities already understand the potential of renewable energy," she said.
Advertisement
The Liberal party said the Morrison Government was already making investments in solar, batteries, new energy efficient appliances and energy savings projects and referred to funding for renewables provided to dairies at Coolagolite and Bodalla, hotels at Tathra, Bermagui and Pambula and community groups such as Marine Rescue Merimbula and Narooma Men's Shed.
Dr Nott said he was not aware of any of that funding and that the region needed "something a bit more aggressive than that".
"Scott Morrison says the solution is in new technology but we don't need new technology, it exists already," he said.
"It's a very backwards and unnecessary step to invest in natural gas which is still a fossil fuel - we need to move away from that and rebuild the industry," Dr Nott said.
Leah Szanto is a regional journalist covering the Far South Coast of New South Wales. If you would like to share your story, get in touch: 0428 194 573 or leah.szanto@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Leah Szanto is a regional journalist covering the Far South Coast of New South Wales. If you would like to share your story, get in touch: 0428 194 573 or leah.szanto@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.