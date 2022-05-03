Kristy McBain visits Eden Public School ahead of election, Labor commits to ensure schools reach fair funding levels

Member for Eden-Monaro Kristy McBain announced on Monday, May 2 that an Albanese Labor government would invest in Eden Public School as part of its plan to help school kids bounce back from COVID.
Ms McBain visited Eden Public School to share the news that if elected, an Albanese Labor government would invest $20,000 to improve the landscaping and safety of the school's playground.
"The school is in the process of trying to fundraise for these safety upgrades and I'm delighted this funding will help it achieve its goal," Ms McBain said.
"Once these upgrades are complete, the students will be able to enjoy their playground in a safer and more sun-smart way.
"School playgrounds are the hub of a school - they are a place of fun, of connecting, of enjoying the outdoors - but they need to be safe."
Ms McBain congratulated Eden Public School's P&C for the amazing job it had done fundraising for the project so far.
"Labor believes every Australian child deserves the best start in life, including a great school education and access to facilities," she said.
"The past two years have been hard for all Australians. But our kids have suffered a unique loss.
"Remote learning, isolated from friends, missed events, have turned what should be some of the best years of their lives into a bit of a nightmare," Ms McBain said.
The Eden-Monaro member said that as part of a commitment to investing in local schools, an Albanese Labor government would to ensure every school reached its fair funding level and would deliver $440million to schools for better ventilation, building upgrades, and mental health support, to help kids bounce back after COVID.
Leah Szanto is a regional journalist covering the Far South Coast of New South Wales. If you would like to share your story, get in touch: 0428 194 573 or email leah.szanto@austcommunitymedia.com.au
