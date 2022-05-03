Magnet
Home/News/Local News

Confirmation of social and affordable housing for Mallacoota, as crisis continues

Leah Szanto
By Leah Szanto
Updated May 4 2022 - 6:07am, first published May 3 2022 - 10:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Much-needed social and affordable housing in the Mallacoota district has been confirmed for delivery, news that has been enthusiastically welcomed by Mallacoota and District Recovery Association (MADRA).

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Leah Szanto

Leah Szanto

Journalist

Leah Szanto is a regional journalist covering the Far South Coast of New South Wales. If you would like to share your story, get in touch: 0428 194 573 or email leah.szanto@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Eden news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.