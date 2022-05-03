Confirmation of social and affordable housing for Mallacoota, as crisis continues

Much-needed social and affordable housing in the Mallacoota district has been confirmed for delivery, news that has been enthusiastically welcomed by Mallacoota and District Recovery Association (MADRA).
A MADRA spokesperson said the association was overjoyed to share with the community the first real payoff from the campaign to address serious deficiency in social and affordable housing in the far north-east Victorian district.
Upwards of 120 homes were lost in the district during the Black Summer bushfires, only a small percentage of which have been rebuilt. The regional real estate boom has further compounded the housing crisis, with both sale and rental prices soaring.
Minister for Housing Richard Wynne wrote to MADRA in late April to confirm that 10 residences would be constructed in Mallacoota, configured to meet the known demand for housing, including demand from people experiencing significant disadvantage, and essential workers in key local services such as health and social care.
A commitment to put two short-term modular units on land owned by the state government at 1 Betka Road was also announced, with more to follow on other sites.
"Identification of land will commence immediately, with the aim to deliver completed homes in 2023," Mr Wynne said.
The MADRA spokesperson said the intention was for the units to be a staging point for people to occupy while the 10 residences were being built, which it was hoped would take place by the end of 2023.
"As MADRA has indicated previously, it's not just people on government benefits who qualify for social housing, but also those who earn modest incomes," the spokesperson said.
Mr Wynne said the immediate response was being delivered jointly by the Department of Families, Fairness and Housing, Bushfire Recovery Victoria and Homes Victoria.
Mallacoota District Health and Support Service (MDHSS) has information regarding who can qualify for the social housing and how to register on the list maintained by the Victorian government.
"While this is a big win for the community, it will only address some of the demand," the MADRA spokesperson said.
"We will keep advocating for more social housing to be built, in Mallacoota as well as surrounding areas, while continuing representations to ensure that building approvals continue to receive priority at East Gippsland Shire Council .
"MADRA thanks all of the people and agencies who have supported the campaign."
Leah Szanto is a regional journalist covering the Far South Coast of New South Wales. If you would like to share your story, get in touch: 0428 194 573 or email leah.szanto@austcommunitymedia.com.au
