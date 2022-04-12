Nigerian sisters shed light on challenging conditions health care workers endure

Two Bega Valley based healthcare workers, originally from Nigeria, shed light on the strain health care workers are experiencing from the pressure of COVID-19 regulations and cases.
I've grown up in the Bega Valley and I'm a regional daily news reporter on the Far South Coast of NSW. Got a story? Get in touch: 0436 426 843 or email amandine.ahrens@austcommunitymedia.com.au
I've grown up in the Bega Valley and I'm a regional daily news reporter on the Far South Coast of NSW. Got a story? Get in touch: 0436 426 843 or email amandine.ahrens@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.