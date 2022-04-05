Magnet
Eden Marine High School students take out annual Science and Engineering Challenge

Leah Szanto
By Leah Szanto
Updated April 6 2022 - 7:10am, first published April 5 2022 - 4:00am
WINNERS ARE GRINNERS: The Year 9 and 10 students won the challenge against four other schools in the region, a first for Eden Marine High. Photo supplied

For the first time in its 22-year history, Eden Marine High School (EMHS) students have won the annual Science and Engineering Challenge against four other other schools on the Sapphire Coast.

