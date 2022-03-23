7 Effective Cricket Betting Strategies

7 Effective Cricket Betting Strategies

To make consistent profits when betting on cricket, you'll need to implement a solid and effective betting strategy.

As exciting as a game of cricket is, there are loads of opportunities for different bets to make it even better.

If you're still trying to figure out what strategy works for you, or if you need some inspiration, then read on, as we've sourced some of the best strategies to turn your bets into winnings.

The Best cricket betting strategy for you:

There are two main types of strategies, game-related ones, and mathematical ones. You need an effective betting strategy to ensure winnings, regardless of the bet.

The following are a few strategies that can be used at all major tournaments, but they depend on some preconditions to be properly effective.

Dogon strategy

This one is very popular and is a mathematical cricket betting strategy. You are playing catch-up, so you double the stakes every time to cover the previous losses.

You continue this until you've earned your planned profits and recovered all that you may have lost.

This strategy is good for the short-term but may lead to bankruptcy in the future if you are not smart about it. This strategy relies on perfect conditions.

Flat betting strategy

This cricket betting strategy is mathematical, simple, and suitable for newbies.

The principle behind this is that each stake is worth the same amount, regardless of the number of wagers. This strategy is low-risk.

There are several types: Academic flat bets, static, aggressive, and chaotic.

Percentage of bank

This strategy is excellent for inexperienced punters. It is bankroll-focused and seeks to minimise risks and cut losses.

Every bet you make needs to be equal to a specified bet percentage of your bankroll. The common types of percentages are: conservative, moderate, aggressive, and chaotic.

It is recommended to stick to moderate at 3-5 per cent. It is also called the Dynamic Bank strategy.

Oscars grind

With this strategy, you increase your stake each time you win a bet, and you wait out the losing ones. In this case, sports betting is classified into 'sittings' and 'units'.

Each sitting starts with a unit bet and ends once you've earned a unit profit. If $100 is your unit stake and the odds are 1.0, then the sitting will end once you've made a profit of $100.

This strategy is for those that are more experienced.

Ladder system

This one is very straightforward. You use the whole amount you won on a previous bet and stake it on the next bet. It is best to pick outcomes with lower odds.

You can specify the number of bets. It is suggested you go for a 3 or 5 step ladder. The problem with this bet is that you lose it all if you lose any bet on the ladder.

Danish cricket betting strategy

In this betting system, you increase the stake by one unit and the odds by 0.5. There is a high risk as your odds, and the bet amount will keep increasing even if you're on a losing streak.

It is a progressive cricket betting strategy that can help you gain profit and recover losses.

Kelly criterion

This strategy aims to get a balance between risk and reward. You need to note the possibility of a bet coming through for it to work.

Then you can stake on a selection with a high probability of winning and stake less on one with a low chance.

You will need to understand the game and the players and always be realistic and objective in your judgment.

Some betting tips

It is best to place multiple bets when betting on a cricket match. You should also do research to know enough about the players, the teams, and the latest betting info on Cricket.

You'll also need to know the team and players' history, form, and weaknesses. You can source information from cricket blogs, and it's a great idea to explore cricket betting markets.

Learn about cricket bets: straight bets, in-play betting. Player bets and team side bets. It will be beneficial as the best cricket betting strategies use various betting options.

