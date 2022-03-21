Magnet
Welcome to your new Eden Magnet website

Ben Smyth
By Ben Smyth
March 21 2022 - 10:00am
Eden Magnet has switched on a new-look website and is introducing subscription packages for online readers that includes unlimited access to the award-winning journalism of the Far South Coast Region's No. 1 news source, The Canberra Times.

