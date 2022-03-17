Uniting has cared for older Australians for over 100 years and is proud to welcome the Eden community into the Uniting home. It's like one big family home at Uniting Eden, with aunts, uncles and entire extended families living and working there. Since Uniting acquired the home, residents have embraced Uniting's model of care, which supports them to live their day in their way. Uniting Eden provides permanent, dementia and respite care that is carefully tailored to each person's individual needs. In addition to round-the-clock nursing, local health practitioners visit regularly, and the lifestyle team ensures the home is thriving with residents doing meaningful and enjoyable things. The home has four households, including a dedicated Memory Support Unit (MSU) which provides a secure environment with personalised care. The private ensuite rooms have air conditioning, plenty of natural light, and most rooms face the beautiful gardens. They offer the perfect mix of community and privacy. Daily meals are served in the household dining areas, and there are quiet spaces for reading, relaxing or catching up with friends and family. There's a library, activity room and cinema room, and outside, residents and their visitors can enjoy a game of bowling or mini-golf, or even have a barbecue. Hairdressing services are available at the salon, and the lifestyle team maintains a lively social calendar, including a walking group, artist workshops, scenic bus trips, and happy hour. It's a short walk to Aslings Beach and the lagoon, and the home's bus can take residents out and about around Eden. There's so much to do and residents are spoiled for choice when it comes to activities. They are in good hands with Uniting Eden. For more information, visit the website uniting.org/eden or phone Uniting on 1800 864 846.

Uniting Eden is the perfect place to call home

ENRICHING: Uniting Eden residential aged care supports people with compassion, dignity and respect. Photos: Supplied Uniting has cared for older Australians for over 100 years and is proud to welcome the Eden community into the Uniting home. It's like one big family home at Uniting Eden, with aunts, uncles and entire extended families living and working there. Since Uniting acquired the home, residents have embraced Uniting's model of care, which supports them to live their day in their way. Uniting Eden provides permanent, dementia and respite care that is carefully tailored to each person's individual needs. In addition to round-the-clock nursing, local health practitioners visit regularly, and the lifestyle team ensures the home is thriving with residents doing meaningful and enjoyable things. The home has four households, including a dedicated Memory Support Unit (MSU) which provides a secure environment with personalised care. The private ensuite rooms have air conditioning, plenty of natural light, and most rooms face the beautiful gardens. They offer the perfect mix of community and privacy. Daily meals are served in the household dining areas, and there are quiet spaces for reading, relaxing or catching up with friends and family. PLACE OF BELONGING: Uniting Eden warmly welcomes the local community with its long legacy of care. There's a library, activity room and cinema room, and outside, residents and their visitors can enjoy a game of bowling or mini-golf, or even have a barbecue. Hairdressing services are available at the salon, and the lifestyle team maintains a lively social calendar, including a walking group, artist workshops, scenic bus trips, and happy hour.

It's a short walk to Aslings Beach and the lagoon, and the home's bus can take residents out and about around Eden. There's so much to do and residents are spoiled for choice when it comes to activities. They are in good hands with Uniting Eden.

For more information, visit the website uniting.org/eden or phone Uniting on 1800 864 846.