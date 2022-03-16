Visitor Information Centre volunteers told they are the retail shop front of tourism

news, local-news,

Visitor Information Centre (VIC) volunteers from around the Bega Valley gathered at Club Sapphire Merimbula for two days of training on March 14, 15, thanks to Eden VIC, where manager Clair Mudaliar had applied for, and received a NSW Clubs grant. This enabled Mark Greaves of The Tourism Group to develop and run a program specifically for the Bega, Bermagui, Eden and Merimbula VICs. "Tourism brought $30bn to NSW in the last year and one in 16 jobs in NSW is in tourism," Mr Greaves said. "The volunteers here are the retail shop front and what we do is to assist them to do a better job and better spread the economic value to the community," he said. "The most important thing to understand is they are not here for themselves but for the tourists and for all those businesses that benefit from tourism." Tuesday's session was about 'story telling' because, Mr Greaves said, volunteers were the experts in their region. "How they answer questions can make or break an interaction with a tourist. They can turn a one night stay into two nights or a couple of nights into a week. It's about being proactive; tourism is about emotions and these volunteers are influencers," Mr Greaves said. "Visitor Centres are where the stories are told," he said.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/HJKdXpzXdCqQNEEJgi9knT/bbbdbaec-b868-4104-b70e-a0c60f580fd5.jpg/r526_833_3507_2517_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg