The make up of the final four teams in the Far South Coast Cricket Association's A grade competition have been decided following the last regular round on Saturday. The Eden Cricket Club has secured the minor premiership and a home final ahead of the weekend after delivering a knockout blow to the Merimbula Knights on Saturday. Meanwhile, the Pambula Bluedogs finished the competition in second place to secure a home final. Rounding out the top four are the Tathra Sea Eagles and Bermagui Breakers with the Eagles securing a draw after Dalmeny ground was too wet to contest the final round and the Breakers locking in a win over Wolumla to lock in a finals berth. Desperate for a win to make the top four, the Merimbula Knights headed to Eden on Saturday, but were given marching orders as the home batting line-up took the visitors to task. Drew Mudaliar retired early in the piece, but Ian Smith ploughed on, top scoring with 67 runs off just under 50 balls in a knock that included eight shots to the boundary. Patrick Kearney and Morgan Thornton both knocked a couple to the fence at the Eden Cricket Ground on their way to 37 and 33 respectively before they were both dismissed by catches. However, the Eden steam roller didn't stop there with Rahul Mudaliar piling on another 22 runs. Then 16 from Tyrone Thomas and 28 by Tim Bowes had the home squad surging past 200. The Knights secured a couple of cheap wickets in the tail end, but the hosts survived the innings to finish 7/231. A team best knock of 34 from Brendan Daley was a good start for the visitors. Vijay Choudhary on 19, a dozen from Zac Wells and 23 not-out by Beau Bennett contributed well, but the Knights just hadn't matched the run rate early with some cheap late wickets finishing their season all-out for 126. The Bluedogs enjoyed a quick finish to the last round after the bowling attack put Bega-Angledale on the back foot to finish all-out on just 69 runs. Md Rizwanul Ivan provided the only real resistance with 27 runs, while the rest of the order crumbled cheaply. Rory McAlpin led the bowling attack, securing three wickets for just eight runs, while brother Bobby McAlpin picked up 2/13 in a stint that included three maidens. Tom Baker also bagged 2/10 and two maidens during his five overs with the ball. The Bluedogs coughed up a couple of cheap wickets of their own with Jake Taylor out for a single and Dean Mansfield given out lbw for a duck. However, a quick knock had the Bluedogs over the line in just 15 overs with 36 from Tom Hammond, 20 from Rory and 12 from Harry. Eden will now play host to the Bermagui Breakers in the semi-final clash at the Eden Cricket Ground from 1pm Saturday.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/Xn3KP2xbyFBWgTmsCMnW6P/b813a650-ec1b-4cd6-ae77-c80d31041911.JPG/r1191_1740_4717_3732_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg