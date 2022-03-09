sport, local-sport,

The Eden Cricket Club is holding down the lead of the Far South Coast Cricket Association's A grade one-day competition. Eden are now just one win away from locking in the minor premiership when the club plays host to the Merimbula Knights this weekend. However, officials said it is a tight race to the finish line with any of six teams mathematically able to secure the minor premiership. The Reds ripped through the Bega-Angledale line up with ease on Saturday to secure a comfortable win and assert themselves atop the table. A win over the Knights will secure the minor premiership and secure the Eden outfit a home field advantage through the finals series. Bega-Angledale's Jay Trevaskis was the only bat to offer any real opposition to the Eden bowling line-up at George Griffin Oval on Saturday, scoring an unbeaten 44 runs. Tim Bowes devastated the top of the Bulls order, securing wickets from both openers Hamish Wilcox and Rory Deighton cheaply through catches by his team in the field. He would go on to claim a further two wickets with Eden proving capable in the field where Matt Bell and Bowes himself both secured two catches for the day. Between some clean bowling and safe hands under the high ball, Eden cleaned out the Bulls' batting order for just 86 runs including five ducks. Bega-Angledale got a little bit of revenge when opener Ian Smith was dismissed for a single early on in play, but fellow opener Drew Mudaliar gave few concessions to the hosts, chalking up 52 runs not-out. With some handy additions of 15 runs by his Rahul Mudaliar before he was caught out, then 10 not-out by Tyrone Thomas, the visiting Eden outfit had sealed the win at 4/87 in less than 20 overs. Association officials said it is now a tense final round for all the teams in the line-up. Eden hold a six-point advantage with 56 points to lead the table. Pambula, Bega-Angledale and Tathra all hot on their heels with 52. Bermagui and Merimbula are tied on 42 points after the Knights caused an upset over the Breakers last weekend and put themselves back into contention for a finals berth. With sides receiving 12 points for a win and 2 points for a loss, each game will impact the final make up of the ladder. For some clubs the equation is simple, either win or go home. For other clubs a loss won't be terminal until the abacus is utilized and net run rates are calculated. In other fixtures, the Bluedogs will host Bega and a win will see either team through to the final, whereas a loss could hurt the Bulls who have an inferior run-rate to some of their nearest competitors. All A grade matches will run from 1pm on Saturday with the Eden Cricket club at home to Merimbula. Semi-final matches will start from March 19.

Eden topping A grade leaderboard with one round left