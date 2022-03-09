sport, local-sport,

Saturday's respite from the rain allowed the Wallagoot Lake Boat Club to contest two point-score races. The Mortons dominated with Sian winning race one and Rob topping the field in race two. Organisers said winds were variable and patchy with the challenge for the day being to find the good air. Sian Morton excelled at this, sailing through to the front of the fleet in the lightest winds, and finding shortcuts to take on the windward legs. Rob Morton led both races, to claim a second and first on yardstick corrected time. Alan Holbrook also sailed brilliantly to claim a third and a fourth place. Derek Lewis showed true Wallagoot spirit, sailing the Tasar with Greg as crew in race one and Jane as crew in race two. This gave the pair excellent on-water coaching and experience, to help them master their newish boat. The club regatta is this coming weekend and is open to all off-the-beach sailing boats. More details available on the club's website: wlbc.org.au

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/Xn3KP2xbyFBWgTmsCMnW6P/abe49686-cbba-4c45-bd7a-b65d62394331.jpg/r0_191_1564_1075_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Sailing fleet ready for Regatta