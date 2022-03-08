Eden SES grateful for volunteer assistance, public heeding flood warnings

news, local-news,

Though the rain is still falling across the Bega Valley Shire, conditions may finally ease by lunchtime tomorrow, Wednesday, March 9. Unit commander for Eden SES Patricia Daly said both the community and emergency service responders had been coping really well in challenging conditions over the last few days. "We have given out an enormous number of sandbags, more than 400, which our volunteers have had to fill," Ms Daly said. Aside from a couple of callouts for trees down on roads early on Tuesday morning and the landslip on Market Street, Merimbula, Ms Daly said there had been no damage or major incidents requiring assistance as a result of the wild and woolly weather. "I'm really pleased the public seem to have got the message and the most important things: prepare early, stay at home if you can and don't enter flood waters," she said. "We have to get through tonight and tomorrow morning, there are still high winds, very wet ground and more rain falling. Things should start to ease off after that. "A big thank you to all our volunteers for their assistance," Ms Daly said. Read also: Floods highlight ongoing Wonboyn access concerns, council's 'hands tied' Updated road closures across Bega Valley for Tuesday

