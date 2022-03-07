Eden hospitality training wraps up, Merimbula course open for enrolments

news, local-news,

The final day of the Eden Hospitality Training course was celebrated with a successful pop up café at Campbell Page last Thursday, March 3. Seeking to address both current and predicted hospitality sector jobs and skills shortages on the Far South Coast, the project aimed to provide access to high-quality, job-ready skills and industry training. Project coordinator Deb Richardson said there had been great feedback from community after the graduates hosted the event. "We had a great bunch of students that completed their training and they did a really good job, it was very pleasing," Deb said. "About 20 people came in and had a coffee and some cake for the hour it was running. "Hopefully the students can all go forth and get employment," she said. Eden resident Joanne Korner participated in the training and said she had always wanted to undertake barista training and had loved being a part of it. "Once you get into it, there's more to it than you think. It was well worth doing and I'd recommend it anyone wanting to learn those skills," Joanne said. The hospitality training course will now be offered in Merimbula starting on March 21 and will run three days each week for three weeks. The accredited course includes four units of competency: hygiene, customer service, making espresso coffee and non-alcoholic drinks. In addition to the all-rounder hospitality training, Responsible Service of Alcohol (RSA) and Responsible Conduct of Gaming (RCG) are also being offered. The RCG scheduled for March 23 in Eden still has places available. It is hoped RSA and RCG courses will run in Merimbula in April or May, and Deb said these skills are really being called for by cafes, pubs and clubs. The enrolment link for the hospitality course running in Merimbula with training group Walan Miya can be accessed here: https://bit.ly/3LNlADT Enrolments will close on March 15. For any further information please contact Deb Richardson on 0427 961 925 or ring Walan Miya on 1300 643 484. Read also: Community halls 'glue for the community', concept designs for Kiah and Wandella Halls open for feedback Merimbula Airport closure extended due to rain delays

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/csMAbWcnQqcKkfDnsWb3Ut/aab0d1c5-7f7e-4e4b-a3ea-e63ed4bc5819.jpg/r0_185_3790_2326_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg