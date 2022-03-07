news, local-news,

Changed traffic conditions are expected on the Princes Highway between Ida Rodd Drive, to one kilometre south of Nethercote Road at Eden, from tomorrow, Tuesday, March 8 until Thursday, April 7. Transport for NSW have advised work will take place sealing the road to improve the safety and resilience of the network as part of routine maintenance. The scheduled works will take place from 7am to 6pm on weekdays, weather permitting. An intermittent single lane closure, traffic control and a reduced speed limit of 40 km/h will be in place for the safety of workers and motorists around the work area. Motorists are advised to drive to the conditions, follow the directions of signs and traffic control, and to allow an additional five minutes travel time. Transport for NSW thanks motorists for their patience during this time. For the latest traffic updates download the Live Traffic NSW App, visit livetraffic.com or call 132 701.

Changed traffic conditions on the Princes Highway, Eden