Aerial footage of Towamba River in flood

news, local-news,

Though thankfully not as extreme as for our neighbours further north, high rainfall has continued to cause a lot of disruption in the Bega Valley in recent days. The ongoing impact of intense weather on our daily lives also happens to make for some breathtaking footage. Towamba resident Paul Kranhold has been carefully choosing calmer moments throughout the wild weather today to get his drone up in the air and capture some footage. "I've been watching the Towamba Bridge for for 23 years and I know when it's going to go under," Paul said. "The river was going up five to six inches in the old scale every 15 minutes and the water has been a lot muddier than normal flood events, which has been happening since the fires. "Hopefully the prediction of strong winds doesn't block access further as lots of trees have not recovered yet," Paul said. The most current road closures in the Towamba and Burragate area include Towamba Road at Jingo Creek and Stoney Creek causeways, Pericoe Road at Towamba River Bridge, and Big Jack Mountain Road at Towamba River Bridge. For a full list of current road closures across the Bega Valley Shire refer to the council website by clicking here. Sapphire Coast SES commander Michelle De Friskbom it was likely there would be further road closures overnight and into the morning. "It's obviously more dangerous at night time because sometimes council haven't been able to get to the road and it's sometimes harder to see at night, and you might get a car aquaplaning. "People are very well-versed with what roads get inundated during minor floods so they just need to make sure that they remain vigilant when driving," said Ms De Friskbom. Hazardous coast warnings are in place throughout the whole east coast, including big surf, into the weekend. For information on the Flood Watch Service: http://www.bom.gov.au/.../floods/floodWarningServices.shtml Flood Safe advice is available at: www.ses.nsw.gov.au For emergency assistance call the SES on 132 500.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/csMAbWcnQqcKkfDnsWb3Ut/ef69a28e-9fba-4671-b0a1-fd48f8d8ab9e.jpg/r30_0_1095_602_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg