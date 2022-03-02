sport, local-sport,

The Mallacoota Youth and Sports Club are inviting everyone to a special Badminton Smash Day in conjunction with Badminton Victoria. The Badminton Smash Day will run on Saturday, March 5 and is a family-friendly open day for locals and the broader Far South Coast to try playing badminton. "It's an accessible activity that people of all ages and abilities can try," a spokesperson said. "Children from as young as 5 years old and even over 90 years old play around the world. There are also modified adapted rules for people with physical disability, with 6 sport classifications under para badminton." The event will run 10am to 2pm at Mallacoota's Main Hall with a chance to play indoors or outside on the grass. Badminton Victoria is also running supervised kid's activities all day from the Shuttle Time Program. For more information and to RSVP visit www.revolutionise.com.au/badmintonvic/events/100778/

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/Xn3KP2xbyFBWgTmsCMnW6P/60bc65d4-52f5-4989-ba00-52ec253ddfba.jpeg/r0_405_867_895_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Grab a racquet for fun badminton smash at Mallacoota