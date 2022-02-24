If these areas or any of Ben Boyd National Park ever get developed or are sold off it will be a very sad day for the Far South Coast and the rest of Australia. When these areas came under the National Park umbrella the government of the day (not that long ago) emphasised very sternly and strongly no lifetime development or changes ever to these pristine natural areas. The Light to Light Walk proposal is akin to the Devil asking God can he come and visit heaven one day. Once in, the place would be changed and never the same. National Parks you are not God! Do not spoil a great landscape. The scale and footprint of the proposed development in Ben Boyd National Park is disastrous for the location. NPWS are rushing headlong into this believing they'll capture similar market share and revenue generated by the likes of Three Capes Track in Tasmania. Except that they will destroy a pristine area in the process. They are better off upgrading the facilities that are currently there for the benefit of all potential users, especially campers. The current track doesn't need to be moved. It takes the walker through diverse range of landscapes and vegetation types. The lighthouse quarters could be improved and made more upmarket hostel-like. Bunkbeds, communal cooking. Look at the lodges on Three Capes track for guidance. Basic accommodation done well, which is what getting outside into nature is all about. It wasn't that long ago when Big Tobacco bribed thousands of doctors and ran full-page ads in the Journal of the American Medical Association, claiming, "More Doctors smoke Camels than any other cigarette". Those who declared that smoking was good for your health were said to be the medical and science leaders of the time. "The Science is Settled", the world was told by Big Tobacco-sponsored medical journals, medical training events and science magazines. The science lies haven't really changed that much in the decades since. In fact, if you compare the lies of the Big Tobacco to the lies of Big Pharma and modern-day vaccine propaganda, they are nearly identical. It was disappointing to see the carelessly chosen photograph to accompany the "Half a million milestone" disability update (Magnet, 17/2). A large bunch of helium filled balloons used in such a way would be easily released (indeed, a single helium balloon is easily released), resulting in litter and threats to wildlife. When governments are trying to reduce marine pollution and single use plastics, a more environmentally friendly photo would be preferable. Can Eden also get a recycling machine as the closest one at Tura is a 40 minute drive for me, so I don't. Unfortunately, the recycling facility at Woolworths Tura Beach is disgustingly filthy! We have stopped going there. It stinks to high-heaven. Why don't Tomra Cleanaway employ cleaners? Because Tomra doesn't give a damn.

Eden Magnet Letters to the Editor, February 24