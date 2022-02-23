sport, local-sport,

A late summer seabreeze provided fun and challenging conditions for the sailors on Wallagoot Lake on Saturday. Neil Fisher in his Sabre "Windsong" mastered the tactics to claim victory in race 1, ahead of Rob Morton's RS100, and the NS14 "Superfly" of Tony Hastings and Soula L O'Sullivan. All sailors were exhilarated by the strong breeze, enjoying their boat's speed through the water. The stronger winds of race 2, combined with a ridiculously lucky start, helped the NS14 win race 2. Hastings and O'Sullivan were slow off the beach following lunch, but arrived just as the flag dropped and rounded the pin ahead of the pack. Rob put up a good fight and finished ahead, but was beaten by 20 seconds on yardstick corrected time. Neil finished 3rd. In the multihull division, Terry Ubrihien on his Nacra "won the first race, ahead of Jamie Parker-Barnes on the Paper Tiger "Shockwave Supernova", who beat his mentor Mark Gerrand's Mosquito "Buzz". Jamie continues to improve, winning the second race in just his second time skippering a cat. Officials said the club looks great following some upgrades including a refurbished deck and landscaping at the base of the clubhouse with a non-slip ramp. The club thanks Pambula Bega Bendigo Community Bank for the financial support, NSW National Parks, Barkers Landscape Supplies, Bega Fasteners and Industrial Supplies and those who did the work. New members are always welcome. Races start at 12.30pm every Saturday. For more details visit wlbc.org.au or the Facebook page.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/Xn3KP2xbyFBWgTmsCMnW6P/e32ba285-40a8-4835-9930-34bd4908418b.JPG/r0_485_4367_2952_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Wallagoot sailors enjoy late summer seabreeze