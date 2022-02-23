Idyllic conditions for big game anglers

sport, local-sport,

Marlin are running well at the edge of the Continental Shelf off Merimbula and Eden. The Merimbula Big Game and Lakes Angling Club congratulates Mica Adams of Tura Beach who tagged and released a beautiful striped marlin from his vessel Miss Behaviour. The club has reports from other anglers confirming lots of tag and release activity in the same areas. Congratulations also to 9yr old Logan Walker of Greigs Flat who caught a lovely Kingfish off Long Point on 8lb line in nine metres of water. Club officials said conditions over the weekend were spectacular and the weather had really turned on for those looking to get out wide and chase some big game fish. Closer to shore in regular fishing news, ocean flathead both sand and tiger remain active along the 15 to 20 fathom line along the coast, best off Kianinny. Try also between Turingal Head and Long Point as well as off Eden. There are a few nice whiting and bream coming from local beaches using worms and pippis. Tathra, Middle and Merimbula Beaches probably best. Australian salmon are also coming from the beaches; try Dolphin Cove, Tura, Haycock and Aslings near the top of the tide. Australian salmon are also active off Long Point and in the early evenings at the Merimbula Fishing Platform with tailor later on. Best results from Rapala X lures. Luderick are available and are responding to artificial lures as expected. There are some lovely calamari squid being taken from the wharf later in the evening or very early morning. Prawn like No 3 jigs are working best. Dusky flathead, trevally, bream and tailor remain easy to catch on both bait and soft plastics in Merimbula Top Lake. To preserve fish stocks, catch and release is the order of the day. Pambula Lake is fishing well. There are lots of trevally, tailor and dusky flathead. Try along the river down from the shark hole and the upper channel about the last of the run out tide. Use pilchard baits and soft plastics. Fishing at Mogareeka in the Bega River is going well with good size dusky flathead from both sides of the bridge, particularly successful are swimbait lures. The Club will be open to all Friday, February 25 from 6pm. Head along to enjoy the fishing report, ambience and competitive bar prices. Darragh Reynolds is your scheduled host. MBGLAC Membership application, membership renewal and everything you need to know about local fishing is available on the Club's website.

Idyllic conditions for big game anglers