Smith, Bell pile on runs

The Eden Cricket Club posted a devastating scoreline over the visiting Tathra Sea Eagles at the Eden Cricket Ground on Saturday. Opener Ian Smith set the stage with a cracking 95-run haul as Eden piled on to to finish at 7/247 after their 40 overs under grey skies. Tathra's reply left the result in little doubt as steady wickets stemmed the flow of runs and the visitors finished all-out for 119 in the 35th over. Eden's other opener Jack Caldwell was bowled for 10, but the hosts were already closing in on 30 runs. Rahul Mudaliar fell for a single off a neat Lachlan Trickey ball, but it wasn't long before the hosts settled in with the bat and began posting a strong run rate. Patrick Kearney joined Smith at the crease and put on a 50 run partnership, scoring 26 before he was caught. Then Matt Bell stepped in and the pair got to work with Smith finding a dozen boundaries and Bell knocking it to the fence 10 times himself on his way to 68 runs. When Bell was finally bowled, the hosts had already rounded 212 runs, and later when Smith was finally dismissed by a Trickey bowl the host club had passed 230. 11 runs late in play by Tyrone Thomas helped seal the huge target. Tathra got off to a shaky start when Anthony McMahon was caught by Thomas a single with the visitors on just three runs. Thomas struck again taking a catch on fellow opener Jack McMahon and the Sea Eagles were two wickets down for 20 runs. Dom Chandler was caught and bowled by Rahul Mudaliar for 11 and at 3/31 things looked shaky. Trickey added 19 to the tally, while Jonah Perea clocked up 27 runs to steady the innings somewhat. However, their dismissals signalled the start of a run of cheap wickets by the Eden bowlers who claimed the rest of the order for single figures except Cory Preo and Charlie Perea who both climbed to 10 before being returned to the sheds. In other results from the weekend, the Pambula Cricket Club's women's team proved too strong for a visiting Bega-Angledale outfit on Sunday, dominating at the crease to hit 177 runs in their T20 showdown. Phoebe Miller was dismissed early giving the Bulls some enthusiasm at the start, but Blue Heelers captain Zali Lavender combined forced with Mel Leech to take control at the crease and knock several boundaries. Leech showed good form to knock eight shots to the fence on her way to retiring for 53 runs, while Lavender had come unstuck on 31 runs. Elizabeth Harley joined Leech at the crease and the pair tore up the runs with Harley posting 10 fours as she rocketed to 53 not-out with Pambula finishing at 2/177. Twenty-four by Bega opener Megan Brens before a Tayla Wilson catch was the best the visitors would muster as wickets tumbled cheaply to finish all out for 97.

