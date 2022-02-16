Warming waters provides 'marlin galore'

sport, local-sport,

The Merimbula Big Game and Lake Angling Club is reporting 'marlin galore' as the East Australian Current brings warm waters off the Far South Coast. Tag and releases have been reported off Merimbula and Eden. Ocean flathead both sand and tiger are active along the 15 to 20 fathom line all along the coast. Try between Turingal Head and Long Point as well as off Eden. Morwong are plentiful plus a few snapper. Gummy shark are available at reef edges and together with flathead off Tura Golf Course. There are a few nice whiting and bream coming from local beaches using worms and pippis. Tathra, Middle and Merimbula Beaches probably best. Australian salmon are also coming from the beaches; try Tura, Haycock and Aslings near the top of the tide. Luderick are starting to fire up at the Merimbula Wharf and are responding to artificial lures as expected. Schools of trevally remain with some good size fish landed, using small Nuclear Chicken soft plastics. There are some lovely calamari squid being taken from the wharf later in the evening or very early morning. Prawn like No 3 jigs are working best. The Merimbula Top Lake is fishing very well with dusky flathead, trevally, bream and tailor easy to catch on both bait and soft plastics. To preserve fish stocks, catch and release is the order of the day. Some lovely kingfish are also active in the lake. Best results near the channel entrance. For dusky flathead and trevally the best times in the Merimbula Channel are about the bottom or top of the tide. Pambula Lake is fishing well. There are lots of trevally, tailor and dusky flathead. Try along the river from the shark hole and the upper channel about the last of the run out tide. Use pilchard baits, pumped nippers and soft plastics. The waters remain dirty in the Bega River but some good fish are on the chew at Mogareeka where large dusky flathead are taking swim baits. Trevally, bream and tailor are active for those using bait or soft plastics. A standout last week was the ferocious dusky activity at Wonboyn lake using soft plastics on the drift. The Fishing Clubhouse in Spencer Park will be open on Friday 18 February from 6.00pm. Visitors are very welcome. In line with the current NSW COVID-19 rules, there is a 40 person limit and all guests must be fully vaccinated. MBGLAC Memberships, renewals and more at the club's website www.mbglac.com.au.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/Xn3KP2xbyFBWgTmsCMnW6P/a39f9e74-9a1f-426b-9233-809a28d00497_rotated_270.jpeg/r0_177_1512_1031_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Warming waters provides 'marlin galore'