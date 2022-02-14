Man injured in Boydtown gas bottle explosion south of Eden

news, local-news,

A man was injured this morning, Monday February 14, when a gas cylinder exploded at Boydtown Beach Holiday Park south of Eden. A NSW Ambulance spokesperson said the service responded with three ambulance road crews in attendance following a call for assistance just after 9.30am. A male in his 70s was treated for burns to his legs and hands at the scene and was transported to South East Regional Hospital in a stable condition. Fire and Rescue NSW (FRNSW) and Rural Fire Service (RFS) were also in attendance at the caravan park 7km south of Eden, and a Fire and Rescue spokesperson said the man had suffered extensive third degree burns. "The fire was contained to the camp fridge which was external of the tent," the FRNSW spokesperson said. "If anyone smells gas in their vicinity, do not investigate - call the fire service who have the necessary equipment to determine the source of the leak and rectify the problem safely."

