Eden Safe Harbour night works scheduled in preparation for attenuator construction

In preparation for the first stage of permanent construction work on the wave attenuator project, some out of hours work will be taking place at Snug Cove, the NSW government has advised. Precast piling materials will be transported at night via the Port of Eden and will be unloaded by crane on to the land-side compound. In order to expedite the operation to return the port to normal conditions quickly, works may need to run a 24-hour schedule for a limited duration. Weather permitting, this is scheduled to take place from Tuesday, February 8 to Tuesday, February 15, though no works will occur on Sunday. Read more: Snug Cove attenuator delivery and marina plans to 'create new industry' The work will involve machinery and equipment that generate light, noise, and light vibration, but the project team said it would make every effort to minimise disruption by: The cargo ship mv Merwedegracht requires a temporary berth at the Eden Cruise Facility and is expected to arrive late this week or early next week for the temporary unloading of 127 piles at the wharf. The ship is expected to be berthed for four or five days, dependent on weather, safety, and operational requirements. No operational activities will occur from 10pm to 7am at the Eden Cruise Facility. However, there may be activity nearby at the contractor compound and other work areas. Public traffic interaction will be minimal as the majority of works will take place within the construction site compound in Snug Cove. Temporary traffic changes may continue to be in place for the safety of motorists, pedestrians and workers. Access for construction vehicles will be along council approved routes, including Princes Highway, Imlay Street, Albert Terrace and Weecoon Street. Please keep to speed limits, follow signs and traffic controllers' directions at all times. For more information contact the project team at edensafeharbour@transport.nsw.gov.au or call 1800 497 190 during business hours. Visit the project webpage to access the latest project updates, FAQs and documents. For emergencies related to the Eden Safe Harbour Project's construction, please contact Austral's onsite project manager, Mick, on 0429 004 631. Read also: 'Community groups in the dark', Black Summer bushfire recovery grant announcements delayed without explanation Eden Visitor Centre strikes gold with NSW Tourism Star Award

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/csMAbWcnQqcKkfDnsWb3Ut/1850941e-cbf0-46c4-90ca-760e12fd6b34.jpg/r8_139_885_635_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg