The Hobie Cat state championships will make up the mainstay of the fleet for two regattas running on Twofold Bay next weekend. President of the NSW Hobie Cat Association Pat Butler said 2021 had been "eventful and tumultuous" and that the association were very eager to get into Eden and hoist their sails. It is a visit that has been planned for around three years now. "In December of 2019, the States were unfortunately postponed to the February of 2020, due to the tragic circumstances arising from the Black Summer Bushfires," Mr Butler said. "However, when we arrived to February of 2020, the NSW States in Twofold Bay were once again postponed from the ongoing calamities still occurring from the wrath of Mother Nature." Sailors began training for revised dates in March and were hungry for competition, having missed national title events in Western Australia. Unfortunately, the COVID-19 pandemic put a stop to those state events and has wreaked havoc on sporting events since. The state titles were re-scheduled for December of 2021 before the pandemic again spiked forcing a further delay. "So, after all the hardship that the Twofold Bay YC, Eden and the entirety of NSW's far South Coast have been through since late 2019... the NSW Hobie Cat Association believed it was fitting that we head down to compete on the blue waters of Twofold Bay, Eden for the 2022 NSW Hobie Cat State Championships." Around 60 boats are anticipated to contest the class with world-class sailing to be on show.

Hobie titles keen for visit