Regatta puts wind in sails to revitalise Twofold Bay Yacht Club

sport, local-sport,

Competition sails will be unfurled in Twofold Bay for the first time in two years next weekend. Almost 100 boats are set to launch for a pair of regattas including the Hobie State titles as well as the Twofold Bay Yacht Club regatta, which will also feature a return visit from the Flying Dutchmen national titles and the addition of some new classes. The TBYC regatta to run on February 19-20 will also welcome visits from the Finn class and VX Ones. "We've got a great regatta coming up, which is terrific," Ted Dexter said. "We've got the Flying Dutchmen nationals and for the first time we're hosting the Hobie State Titles which is wonderful." Mr Dexter said the dual regattas could see an influx of as many as 200 visiting sailors and support crew, while he said the large fleet of boats should provide a wonderful spectacle to anyone shoreside. "Anywhere you can see the water there will be one regatta out near the heads and the other inside Twofold Bay," he said. "The Finns, Flying Dutchmen and VXs are all very quick, they're very very fast and very exciting fleet to watch so that will be a showcase of genuine speed." Mr Dexter said the quality of sailors competing would also be high with the fleet confirmed to contain a former world champion and Olympic medallist, while high profile sailors will also be honing their skills in the Hobies ahead of World Cup events. "Strong sailors are prolific in those classes, the Finns had been an Olympic class since 1952 and the Flying Dutchmen were an Olympic class for a long time." Mr Dexter said the weather had been pretty "variable" around Eden over the past few weeks and was hopeful conditions would be strong for the joint regattas. However, even if big winds blow in, the flying Dutchmen are capable of hitting the water. "Most classes have an upper wind limit of 22 knots, which is close enough to 45 kilometres an hour, but for the Flying Dutchmen it doesn't matter, they don't have an upper wind limit." He said the boats were highly modifiable and flexible to sail in most conditions. Mr Dexter said club members were thrilled to be getting out on the water competitively for the first time in two years after bushfires and then COVID-19 put a halt to club racing. "The fires almost wiped us out, then the COVID rules really cruelled us, it hit us hard." However, he said the regatta signals a spectacular return to sailing and also leads in to strong local events for the club. "The Thursday and Friday after that we've got 15 kids coming down from Snowy Mountains Christian College for a two-day sailing event," he said. "And in between on the Wednesday there is students from Bega High who come down for three or four hours each week and then our sailing lessons for primary school kids and anyone interested from 4pm."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/Xn3KP2xbyFBWgTmsCMnW6P/ce7ba936-f4dc-4954-b871-63d8dfd9b3fd.jpg/r0_12_5184_2941_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg